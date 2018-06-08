China's ZTE agrees to pay $1 billion fine to end US sanctions

Wilbur Ross, current US Secretary of Commerce, announced a deal with telecommunications company ZTE on June 7, which includes a $1 billion fine to be coughed up by the China-based firm. It is an action that perhaps signifies progress in high-stakes trade talks between the US and China.

In an interview with CNBC, Wilbur Ross said, "This is a pretty strict settlement, the strictest and largest fine that has ever been brought by the Commerce Department against any violator of export controls. We think this settlement, which brought the $17 billion company to its knees, more or less put them out of business, now they're accepting having this compliance team in, whole new management, whole new board, should serve as a very strong deterrent not only for them but for other potential bad actors."

The arrangement with the Chinese telecommunications company immediately drew criticisim from Republic and Democratic senators.

Senator Ron Wyden, wrote on Twitter, "The Trump administration is giving ZTE and China the green light to spy on Americans and sell our technology to North Korea and Iran, as long as it pays a fine that amounts to a tiny fraction of its revenue."

Another Senator Marco Rubio tweeted, "I assure you with 100% confidence that #ZTE is a much greater national security threat than steel from Argentina or Europe. #VeryBadDeal."

The US had imposed sanctions on ZTE for violating trade agreements by illegally dealing with Iran and North Korea. The breach came to light and US regulators cut off the firm from its US parts suppliers. The move was described as a "death sentence" by the company, which employs 70,000 people in China.

However, Ross said, "ZTE had agreed to pay the $1 billion penalty and to bring in a US team to oversee the company's compliance. Under the deal, the company will also set aside $400 million in escrow to cover any future violations and change its board of directors and executive team."