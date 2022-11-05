China’s out-of-control rocket booster plunges into Pacific Ocean

A massive chunk of debris from a Chinese rocket, which risked causing damage falling back to earth, has safely crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Experts had said the core booster of Long March 5B rocket would make an "uncontrolled reentry" to Earth on Friday or Saturday. There was uncertainty about where it would land and the debris was seen as posing a level of risk above commonly-accepted thresholds.

Pieces of the 23-ton rocket body re-entered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean, the US Space Command tweeted on November 4.

Though it fell into the ocean, the debris led to some disruptions. As a safety measure, Spain shut airspace over some regions, because of which around 300 flights were delayed, news agency Reuters reported.

This is the fourth instance of uncontrolled reentry involving the Long March 5B rocket, according to CNN.

The rocket lacks the ability to direct itself to a secure landing. This has drawn criticism from experts.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said China was undertaking "unnecessary risks".

"They did not share specific trajectory information which is needed to predict landing zones and reduce risk,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.

He added that uncontrolled reentry of massive rocket body debris could lead of loss of lives and major damages, and so it was crucial for countries to be "responsible and transparent" in their spacefaring activities.

But China said risk to Earth from its rocket was low.

"(The rocket) is designed with special technology; most of the components will burn up and be destroyed during the re-entry process, and the probability of causing harm to aviation activities and on the ground is extremely low,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, was quoted as saying by the New York Times.