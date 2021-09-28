MARKET NEWS

China’s growing power crunch a ‘serious concern’ for global supply chains: Elon Musk

Replying to a tweet posted by social news website Slashdot on China's electricity shortages sparked by scant coal supply, which has crippled large sections of industry, Elon Musk wrote: “This is a serious concern.”

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 10:18 PM IST
Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)


Tesla boss Elon Musk on September 28 said China’s growing power crunch is a “serious concern” for global supply chains.

Replying to a tweet posted by social news website Slashdot on the electricity shortages sparked by scant coal supply, which has crippled large sections of industry, Musk wrote: “This is a serious concern.”

News organisations and social media are rife with accounts of how the lack of power in the northeast shut down traffic lights, residential elevators, and 3G mobile phone coverage and also triggered factory shutdowns.

Also read: China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal

A utility in Jilin -- one of the worst-hit in the world’s number two economy -- even warned power shortages could disrupt water supplies at any time.

Meanwhile, cities such as Shenyang and Dalian - home to more than 13 million people - have been affected, with disruption at factories owned by suppliers to global companies like Apple and Tesla.

Also read: In-Depth | The Semiconductor Shortage: What caused the supply crunch and how long will it last?

The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc recently spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing of his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country despite unprecedented economic turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies)
Tags: #Apple #China #Elon Musk #supply-chain #Tesla
first published: Sep 28, 2021 10:15 pm

