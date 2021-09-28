China’s growing power crunch a ‘serious concern’ for global supply chains: Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Tesla boss Elon Musk on September 28 said China’s growing power crunch is a “serious concern” for global supply chains.



This is a serious concern.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2021

Replying to a tweet posted by social news website Slashdot on the electricity shortages sparked by scant coal supply, which has crippled large sections of industry, Musk wrote: “This is a serious concern.”

News organisations and social media are rife with accounts of how the lack of power in the northeast shut down traffic lights, residential elevators, and 3G mobile phone coverage and also triggered factory shutdowns.

Also read: China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal

A utility in Jilin -- one of the worst-hit in the world’s number two economy -- even warned power shortages could disrupt water supplies at any time.

Meanwhile, cities such as Shenyang and Dalian - home to more than 13 million people - have been affected, with disruption at factories owned by suppliers to global companies like Apple and Tesla.

Also read: In-Depth | The Semiconductor Shortage: What caused the supply crunch and how long will it last?

The Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc recently spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing of his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country despite unprecedented economic turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies)