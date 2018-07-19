App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

China, UAE ink trade, oil deals ahead of Xi visit

The survey is to search for oil and gas in onshore and offshore sites covering an area of 53,000 square kilometres (20,463 square miles), the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China and the United Arab Emirates today announced oil and trade deals ahead of a state visit by President Xi Jinping to the Gulf state. State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co said it had awarded two contracts worth $1.6 billion to BGP Inc, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Co, for a seismic survey in the emirate.

The survey is to search for oil and gas in onshore and offshore sites covering an area of 53,000 square kilometres (20,463 square miles), the statement said.

State-run CNPC already has two concession rights contracts with ADNOC worth around $3 billion.

The UAE's state-owned DP World also announced an agreement by the two countries to build a new trade zone in Dubai.

related news

The deal between the global port operator and the Zhejiang China Commodities City Group will see a "traders' market" built at Dubai's Jebel Ali free zone.

The project is part of China's trillion-dollar "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure initiative, an ambitious plan to revive the ancient Silk Road trading routes with a global network of ports, roads and railways.

The new facility will cover three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) at the Jebel Ali site, which is the Middle East's largest trade zone, DP World said in a statement.

The market will host a vast range of goods from food and cosmetics to building materials and technology.

DP World, which operates in 40 countries, did not announce the value of the deal or provide a timeframe for its construction.

Xi is due to arrive in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi later today for talks with officials, his first stop on a tour also including Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa.

China is the United Arab Emirates' top trading partner, with non-oil trade in 2017 rising 15 percent year-on-year to over $53.3 billion (46 billion euros) -- more than 90 percent of it Chinese exports to the UAE, according to Abu Dhabi's finance ministry.

The UAE is also one of the top 15 crude suppliers to China, exporting some $4 billion worth of oil to Beijing last year. Ninety-six percent of the country's oil reserves are located in Abu Dhabi.

In a further sign of strengthening ties between the two countries, Dubai-based real estate developer Emaar Properties yesterday announced plans to build the Middle East's largest Chinatown in the UAE.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.