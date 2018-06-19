App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

China slams United States trade threats as 'blackmail', warns of countermeasures

The US "practice of extreme pressure and blackmail departed from the consensus reached by both sides during multiple negotiations and has also greatly disappointed international society.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China today said Donald Trump's threat to impose 10 percent tariffs on USD 200 billion of worth of Chinese goods was "blackmail" and warned it was prepared to take countermeasures if Washington goes through with them.

The US "practice of extreme pressure and blackmail departed from the consensus reached by both sides during multiple negotiations and has also greatly disappointed international society", China's commerce ministry said in a statement on its website.

"If the US loses and issues a list, China will have no choice but to take comprehensive measures of a corresponding number and quality and take strong, powerful countermeasures.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #World News

