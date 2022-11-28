 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On camera, BBC journalist in China dragged to ground by cops during protests

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

BBC camerperson Edward Lawrence was held for several hours, beaten and kicked in Shanghai, the broadcaster said in a statement.

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Shanghaishang10)

A BBC journalist was arrested and assaulted by the police while covering the protests in China against the zero-Covid policy. A video on social media showed the police in Shanghai dragging him to the ground and handcuffing him, while protestors shouted slogans in the background.
The journalist is Edward Lawrence, a cameraperson for the BBC’s China Bureau.

A statement from the BBC said he was held by the police for several hours, beaten and kicked.

"It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties," the broadcaster added. "We have had no official apology from the Chinese authorities."

The BBC was told Lawrence was "arrested for his own good" to keep him from contracting COVID-19 in the crowd.

"We do not consider this a credible explanation," the BBC added.