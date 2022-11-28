On camera, BBC journalist in China dragged to ground by cops during protests

A BBC journalist was arrested and assaulted by the police while covering the protests in China against the zero-Covid policy. A video on social media showed the police in Shanghai dragging him to the ground and handcuffing him, while protestors shouted slogans in the background.

The journalist is Edward Lawrence, a cameraperson for the BBC’s China Bureau.

A statement from the BBC said he was held by the police for several hours, beaten and kicked.

"It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties," the broadcaster added. "We have had no official apology from the Chinese authorities."

The BBC was told Lawrence was "arrested for his own good" to keep him from contracting COVID-19 in the crowd.

"We do not consider this a credible explanation," the BBC added.

Meanwhile, Lawrence took to his own Twitter account to address the incident. "I understand at least one local national was arrested after trying to stop the police from beating me," he tweeted. China is witnessing a rare wave of demonstrations on streets against the government’s harsh zero-Covid measures. Public anger has been fueled by deaths in a fire in Urumqi city, where residents said rescue efforts were obstructed because of COVIID-19 lockdowns. In some parts, protestors called for President Xi Jinping to step down -- an unprecedented show of defiance against his authoritarian government. Chinese authorities have clamped on COVID-19 cases with measures harsher than those seen anywhere in the world. For the residents, it meant endless quarantine and snap lockdowns and long quarantines for citizens. Shanghai, one of China's largest cities, was left grappling with food shortages because of a two-month lockdown.

