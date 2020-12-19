China plans to vaccinate 50 million people with its vaccine, claims one million COVID-19 shots already given

Representative image

China announced that it has already administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines since July. It now plans a phased rollout that will initially focus on workers at higher risk of infection, reported Bloomberg.

According to the news report, vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and the state-owned China National Biotec Group Co. have been dispensed in the country since they were granted emergency-use authorization in July.

In a two-step vaccination drive, the vaccines will be first given to the priority groups, including those engaged in handling imported cold-chain products, and people working in sectors such as port inspection and quarantine, aviation, public transport, fresh market, medical treatment, and disease control, said Cui Gang, an official with NHC’s disease control department, Associated Press reported.

This will help relieve the pressure on China in preventing and controlling imported COVID-19 cases, as well as lower risks of domestic outbreaks of the epidemic, the official said.

A later phase of the rollout will involve the general public, Zeng Yixin, Vice-Minister at China’s National Health Commission, told reporters in Beijing on December 19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to Bloomberg's report, there is no word on how many people will be vaccinated in the next phases of the inoculation effort. However, authorities are looking to administer the indigenous COVID-19 shots to as many as 50 million workers who are at high risk of exposure to the virus by early February next year.