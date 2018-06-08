China hoping India and Pakistan work in harmony at SCO

The Chinese foreign ministry is hoping that India and Pakistan resolve their long-standing issues and create a harmonious environment at the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), to be held on June 9-10 in the country.

However, the ministry indicated that discussions on the Kashmir issue will have no place at the event. China will also set aside political issues and conflicts with India at SCO.

India and Pakistan are the newest SCO members and the event will provide a platform for the two countries to work together on maintaining peace and harmony.

The Chinese ministry was quoted as saying, “India could raise the issue of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan in turn could highlight the Kashmir dispute during the summit, damaging the picture of SCO unity so carefully nurtured by China and Russia. Both Pakistan and India have formally joined the SCO and hope that the two countries will strengthen cooperation within the framework of SCO and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”

“We believe that all member states will continue to promote the ‘Shanghai Spirit’, deepening solidarity and mutual trust, enhancing cooperation to a new level,” the ministry added.