China has imposed counter tariffs on United States goods: China Daily

China has implemented additional tariffs on some import products from the United States immediately after new US tariffs took effect on Friday, the official English language China Daily newspaper reportedThe paper, citing China's customs authority, said China will levy tariffs on 545 items worth $34 billion in response to US's tariffs.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 02:35 pm