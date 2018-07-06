App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China has imposed counter tariffs on United States goods: China Daily

The paper, citing China's customs authority, said China will levy tariffs on 545 items worth $34 billion in response to US's tariffs.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China has implemented additional tariffs on some import products from the United States immediately after new US tariffs took effect on Friday, the official English language China Daily newspaper reported

The paper, citing China's customs authority, said China will levy tariffs on 545 items worth $34 billion in response to US's tariffs.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #World News

