Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China demands India withdraw troops from border to avoid escalation

The Chinese military spokesman said China is taking countermeasures and will safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

Reuters

China has demanded India  withdraw troops that Beijing said had illegally crossed their shared border, its military spokesman said on Monday.

The Indian army said in a statement that Chinese troops carried out military movements over the weekend to change the status quo on their disputed border in a fresh flare-up between the two sides.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 07:21 pm

