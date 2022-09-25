‘China Coup’ trends on Twitter as rumours emerge about Xi Jinping’s house arrest

The hashtag "China Coup" trended on Twitter as rumours spread that President Xi Jinping was ousted and placed under house arrest. The claim has not been verified anywhere yet.

Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese human rights activist, shared a video that she said was of "military vehicles heading to Beijing" on September 22.

Others tweets highlighted that there was speculation about mass cancellation of flights in China.

"Is the massive cancellation of flights in China just a military exercise, or is there something more to it?" asked Theresa Fallon, the founder and director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels.

Journalist Laurie Garrett shared an image from a flight tracker, showing no planes over China.

"There are wild rumors of a coup, staged by General Li Qiaoming, overthrowing Xi Jinping as the State Council gathering nears, meant to hand Xi a third team." she wrote. "Nothing is confirmed."





Author Gordon Chang, who has written books about China, was of the view that there seemed to be some turbulence in the country, though rumours of a coup were apparently untrue.

"The lack of news from China over the last few hours suggests coup rumors are untrue," he tweeted. "But whatever happened inside the Chinese military during the last three days --evidently something unusual occurred -- tells us there is turbulence inside the senior CCP (Chinese Communist Party) leadership," he said.

Indian National Security analyst Nitin Gokhale said there seemed to be no truth to the swirling rumours.

"Rumours about coup in China appear to be just that -- rumours," he said.

Rumours about turmoil in China came ahead of the crucial Communist Party Congress on October 16.