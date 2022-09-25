English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ‘China Coup’ trends on Twitter as rumours emerge about Xi Jinping’s house arrest

    China coup: The rumours came ahead of the crucial Communist Party Congress on October 16.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 25, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping.


    The hashtag "China Coup" trended on Twitter as rumours spread that President Xi Jinping was ousted and placed under house arrest. The claim has not been verified anywhere yet.

    Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese human rights activist, shared a video that she said was of "military vehicles heading to Beijing" on September 22.

     

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Others tweets highlighted that there was speculation about mass cancellation of flights in China.

    "Is the massive cancellation of flights in China just a military exercise, or is there something more to it?" asked Theresa Fallon, the founder and director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels.

     

     

    Journalist Laurie Garrett shared an image from a flight tracker, showing no planes over China.

    "There are wild rumors of a coup, staged by General Li Qiaoming, overthrowing Xi Jinping as the State Council gathering nears, meant to hand Xi a third team." she wrote. "Nothing is confirmed."

     

     

    Author Gordon Chang, who has written books about China, was of the view that there seemed to be some turbulence in the country, though rumours of a coup were apparently untrue.

    "The lack of news from China over the last few hours suggests coup rumors are untrue," he tweeted. "But whatever happened inside the Chinese military during the last three days --evidently something unusual occurred -- tells us there is turbulence inside the senior CCP (Chinese Communist Party) leadership," he said.

     

     

     

    Indian National Security analyst Nitin Gokhale said there seemed to be no truth to the swirling rumours. 

    "Rumours about coup in China appear to be just that -- rumours," he said. 

    Rumours about turmoil in China came ahead of the crucial Communist Party Congress on October 16. 

    Tags: #China #Xi Jinping
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 11:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.