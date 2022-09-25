‘China Coup’ trends on Twitter as rumours emerge about Xi Jinping’s house arrest

Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The hashtag "China Coup" trended on Twitter as rumours spread that President Xi Jinping was ousted and placed under house arrest. The claim has not been verified anywhere yet.

Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese human rights activist, shared a video that she said was of "military vehicles heading to Beijing" on September 22.



#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM.

Others tweets highlighted that there was speculation about mass cancellation of flights in China.

"Is the massive cancellation of flights in China just a military exercise, or is there something more to it?" asked Theresa Fallon, the founder and director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels.



Rumors are swirling across the internet of a military coup in China and that Xi Jinping is under arrest after CCP seniors removed him as head of the PLA. Is the massive cancellation of flights in China just a military exercise, or is there something more to it? pic.twitter.com/VDyQZacM2T — Theresa Fallon (@TheresaAFallon) September 23, 2022



Journalist Laurie Garrett shared an image from a flight tracker, showing no planes over China.

"There are wild rumors of a coup, staged by General Li Qiaoming, overthrowing Xi Jinping as the State Council gathering nears, meant to hand Xi a third team." she wrote. "Nothing is confirmed."



Planes have completely disappeared over #China and there are wild rumors of a coup, staged by Gen. Li Qiaoming, overthrowing #XiJinping as the State Council gathering nears, meant to hand Xi a 3rd term.

NOTHING is confirmed.https://t.co/etwtvOqTdepic.twitter.com/srESpZuXsU

Author Gordon Chang, who has written books about China, was of the view that there seemed to be some turbulence in the country, though rumours of a coup were apparently untrue.

"The lack of news from China over the last few hours suggests coup rumors are untrue," he tweeted. "But whatever happened inside the Chinese military during the last three days --evidently something unusual occurred -- tells us there is turbulence inside the senior CCP (Chinese Communist Party) leadership," he said.



The lack of news from #China over the last few hours suggests coup rumors are untrue, but whatever happened inside the #Chinese military during the last three days—evidently something unusual occurred—tells us there is turbulence inside the senior #CCP leadership. — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) September 24, 2022

Indian National Security analyst Nitin Gokhale said there seemed to be no truth to the swirling rumours.

"Rumours about coup in China appear to be just that -- rumours," he said.

Rumours about turmoil in China came ahead of the crucial Communist Party Congress on October 16.