China advisory to India: Separate students with coronavirus symptoms from families

A leading Chinese scientist has advised Indian authorities to ‘swiftly’ separate families from students, who have returned to the country and are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, to avoid the spread of the deadly disease.

Gao Fu, the Director-General of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in China, stated that 'home quarantine' should be enough for the ones who do not exhibit any symptoms of coronavirus, Hindustan Times reported.

Several students have returned from Wuhan, one of the epicentres of coronavirus, on account of the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays. “A lot of Indian students studying in China are back in India. I think the measures the students (should) take when they return to India are the same as (what) Wuhan’s university (takes) when they return to China from other cities including Beijing,” Gao said on the sidelines of the National Health Commission (NHC) press conference in Beijing on January.

Fu suggested home quarantine measures for the ones who have returned from China and not having any symptoms like fever or cough. These people should take preventive measures like drinking plenty of water, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask and reducing group activity.

“Of course, if students who have returned to India find themselves with obvious symptoms of the coronavirus, they should be encouraged to go to the hospital and separate themselves from others swiftly,” Fu said.

Over 29,700 passengers from 137 flights were screened for novel coronavirus infection at seven identified airports in the country till January 26, but no positive case was detected, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra following screening for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus as the Prime Minister's Office on January 25 reviewed India's preparedness to deal with any situation amid mounting global concern over rising cases in China.