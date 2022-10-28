English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk dominates headlines: A look at the coverage

    How prominent newsrooms covered the most talked-about deal in recent times.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 28, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    Twitter's prepares for drastic changes under new boss Elon Musk.

    Twitter's prepares for drastic changes under new boss Elon Musk.

    Elon Musk is officially Twitter's new boss, or "Chief Twit" as he likes to call it. The acquisition deal, which saw Musk trying to back out at one point, is now complete.

    The agreement, one of the most important in tech history, signals big changes for Twitter -- a platform where many ideological and political battles are fought every day.

    The social network coming under the control of a billionaire,  himself a controversial figure on the platform, was the top news on many leading news platforms. Here is a look at their coverage:

    The Washington Post

    On its home page, the Washington Post had an article and a video summarising the twists and turns in the closely-watched deal.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Washington Post The Washington Post

    The New York Times

    In addition to the report on the Twitter deal closing, the New York Times carried a piece on how Musk's tweets on delicate global matters have caused controversies.

    The New York Times The New York Times

    The Guardian

    The Guardian had multiple articles on the implications of Musk taking over the social network.

    The The Guardian

    The BBC

    The BBC presented a detailed timeline of the deal that covered all its dramatic turns and a report on Musk's plans to build an "everything app"

    The BBC on Elon Musk The BBC on Elon Musk

    CNN

    CNN's coverage of the story included a piece tracing Musk's journey through pictures and another one on who benefits and suffers from his acquisition of Twitter.

    CNN CNN

    After Musk's takeover, some of Twitter top bosses, including CEO Parag Agrawal, have exited the social network. Reports say Musk himself might take up the CEO's role.

    It is to be seen how the "free speech absolutist" transforms the Twitter.

     
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.