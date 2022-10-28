‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk dominates headlines: A look at the coverage

Twitter's prepares for drastic changes under new boss Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is officially Twitter's new boss, or "Chief Twit" as he likes to call it. The acquisition deal, which saw Musk trying to back out at one point, is now complete.

The agreement, one of the most important in tech history, signals big changes for Twitter -- a platform where many ideological and political battles are fought every day.

The social network coming under the control of a billionaire, himself a controversial figure on the platform, was the top news on many leading news platforms. Here is a look at their coverage:

The Washington Post

On its home page, the Washington Post had an article and a video summarising the twists and turns in the closely-watched deal.

The New York Times

In addition to the report on the Twitter deal closing, the New York Times carried a piece on how Musk's tweets on delicate global matters have caused controversies.

The Guardian

The Guardian had multiple articles on the implications of Musk taking over the social network.

The BBC

The BBC presented a detailed timeline of the deal that covered all its dramatic turns and a report on Musk's plans to build an "everything app"

CNN

CNN's coverage of the story included a piece tracing Musk's journey through pictures and another one on who benefits and suffers from his acquisition of Twitter.

After Musk's takeover, some of Twitter top bosses, including CEO Parag Agrawal, have exited the social network. Reports say Musk himself might take up the CEO's role.

It is to be seen how the "free speech absolutist" transforms the Twitter.