Chhattisgarh mandates 5-day work week for government employees

The state government headed by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also raised the share of the state to 14 percent from 10 percent as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
File image: Twitter/@Bhupesh_Baghel

File image: Twitter/@Bhupesh_Baghel


The Chhattisgarh government on the Republic Day declared five-day work week for its employees from now on.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also raised the share of the state to 14 percent from 10 percent as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.

From Kharif season 2022-23, crops and pulses such as moong, urad and arhar will be brought under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) ambit in the state, Baghel said.

In the interest of government employees, 10 percent plots will be reserved for entrepreneurship development in OBCs by amending the inter-industrial policy of 'Contributory Pension Scheme', the statement said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister announced a slew of measures on the 73rd Republic Day. Here are some other he announcements made:

  • Necessary provisions will be made for the regularisation of business activities conducted in residential areas.

  • A law will be brought this year for regularisation of all irregular building construction.

  • Building permission will be issued without intervention for plots of 500 square metres in investment areas outside the municipal corporation.

  • A security cell will be formed in every district for the safety of women.

  • Like urban areas, the government leased land in rural areas will be called freehold.

  • Simplification of the process of making learning licence and a large number of transport facilitation centres will be started for youth employment.

  • In the interest of government employees, 10 percent plots will be reserved for entrepreneurship development in OBCs by amending the inter-industrial policy of 'Contributory Pension Scheme'.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bhupesh Baghel #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India #Republic Day 2022
first published: Jan 26, 2022 01:24 pm
