Chhattisgarh CM's father Nand Kumar Baghel sent to 15-day judicial custody over 'anti-Brahmin' remarks

Nand Kumar Baghel. Source: ANI

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel was sent to 15-day judicial custody on September 7 for making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community.

Nand Kumar Baghel, 86, was arrested earlier in the day and was produced before a Raipur court.

His lawyer Gajendra Sonkar said that Baghel will be presented before the court again on September 21.

"As per his instructions, I didn't file application for his bail today," his lawyer told ANI.

On September 5, Raipur police had registered a case against Nand Kumar Baghel for allegedly making derogatory comments against a community.

Following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj', the D D Nagar police registered an FIR late Saturday night against Baghel, the official said.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility), he said.

The outfit in its complaint alleged that the CM's father recently appealed to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages, the official said.

It also accused Nand Kumar Baghel of asking people to "evict" Brahmins out of the country, he said.

In the past also, the CM's father had allegedly made derogatory comments against Lord Ram, the official said quoting the complaint.

The outfit also said a video of the purported comments of the CM's father was available on social media platforms.

According to police, Nand Kumar Baghel reportedly made the remarks while addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh recently.

Meanwhile, after the controversy erupted, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he was pained by such comments and asserted that nobody was above the law in his government and police will take appropriate action in the matter.



एक पुत्र के रूप में मैं अपने पिता जी का सम्मान करता हूँ लेकिन एक मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में उनकी किसी भी ऐसी गलती को अनदेखा नहीं किया जा सकता जो सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था को बिगाड़ने वाली हो।

हमारी सरकार में कोई भी कानून से ऊपर नहीं है फिर चाहे वो मुख्यमंत्री के पिता ही क्यों न हों। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 5, 2021

"As a son, I respect my father, but as a chief minister, none of his mistakes can be overlooked which disturbs the public order. No one is above the law in our government, even if he is the chief minister's father," he wrote in a tweet.