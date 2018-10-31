Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018: Key players in the fray

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in less than two weeks from now, with the first phase of the elections scheduled for November 12 and the second phase on November 20.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been ruling the state since 2003, will look to retain it for the fourth term. The Congress, meanwhile, has not declared its chief ministerial candidate yet, and its state chief Bhupesh Baghel has been embroiled in controversies.

The addition of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, helmed by former chief minister Ajit Jogi, and its alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) has made the contest interesting.

Here are some of the key players in the fray for the upcoming elections:

Raman Singh

The incumbent chief minister will look to grab for himself a fourth term. Singh has been tagged as a ‘silent performer’ for the BJP, and experts believe that although the state might witness anti-incumbency, Singh remains popular, especially in urban Chhattisgarh where the saffron satrap has expanded opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Receding tribal and farmer support, and scams tainting at least one of his cabinet ministers will bother the 66-year-old. However, with grassroots support and organisational strength built over three terms, Singh would eye for another five years as the chief minister.

Bhupesh Baghel

He is the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee and a potential chief ministerial candidate for the Congress. However, Baghel has a tainted image. He was recently put in jail by a special CBI court for circulating a "sex CD" that allegedly showed Rajesh Munat, a state cabinet minister, in a "compromising position".

Congress has other stalwarts, such as AS Singh Deo, but is marred by factionalism. Moreover, its delay in releasing a list of candidates for even one of the 90 assembly seats had led to the speculation that the party is unprepared for the polls.

Baghel himself may fancy his chances for the top post in case the anti-incumbency factor works and Congress manages to grab more seats. However, it would be interesting to see if Baghel, who will be contesting from Patan constituency, will be in consideration after the recent scandal.

The Jogis

The wheel-chair bound Ajit Jogi, who was the state's first chief minister, entered the fray after a surprise alliance with BSP.

BJP has accused Jogi of being Congress' B-team, while the Congress has alleged the same against the BJP. Observers believe that this makes Jogi's position enviable since it establishes that the former Congress leader can eat into both vote banks.

While the senior Jogi has declared that he himself would not be contesting the elections, his son Amit, who was expelled from Congress for "anti-party" activities, might enter the fray from Manendragarh constituency.

Some reports have suggested that Amit, who is a sitting legislator from Marwahi (ST), will shift to Manendragarh to make way for his father, who might contest from Marwahi.

Mayawati

During the 2013 elections, Mayawati's BSP had contested on all 90 seats but managed to win only one.

The Uttar Pradesh-based satrap had polled 4.27 percent of the vote share, but its candidates had polled more than 10 percent of the vote share in 12 seats, and more than 20 percent in five.

This makes her party and her role in the elections important. This is especially considering her party's vote share. In 2013, the vote share difference between BJP and Congress was 1.7 percent. BSP’s 4.27 percent would have added considerable weightage to its alliance partner.