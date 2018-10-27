Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018: Key factors in the run-up to the elections

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in less than a month from now. To be carried out in two phases, the elections will see, for the first time in many years, a genuine triangular contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh-Bahujan Samaj Party (JCC-BSP) combine.

This will be one of the many factors affecting the elections, but there are other issues as well which will decide the outcome to the 90-member assembly.

Neck-and-neck contest

Elections in Chhattisgarh have always been neck-and-neck, especially in terms of vote share. In 2013, BJP’s vote share was 41.04 percent while Congress’ was 40.29 percent. Mayawati’s BSP had secured a 4.27 percent vote share. While Congress had won in 39 seats, BJP had managed to grab 49 seats, thus forming the government for the third straight term.

In 2008, BJP had secured 40.33 percent vote share while Congress had polled 38.63 percent. BSP then had won two seats and secured 6.11 percent of the vote share. Similarly, in 2003, BJP had managed to secure 39.26 percent votes while Congress had secured 36.71 percent of total votes polled.

Third front factor

This time around, Ajit Jogi, the JCC chief, would hope to be the kingmaker in case both the BJP and Congress fail to secure enough seats. Jogi was in Congress during the 2013 elections, and had led the party from the front but formed JCC in 2016 after his son Amit was removed for “anti-party activities”.

Jogi and Mayawati’s bonhomie, and the two leaders’ ambitious plan for the elections, can be gauged by the fact that Jogi’s daughter-in-law, Richa Jogi, will contest on a BSP ticket from Akaltara.

Moreover, BSP supremo Mayawati has also stated that senior Jogi would the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, although Ajit Jogi had recently announced that he himself would not be contesting from any seat.

Apart from BSP, which has a proven record in the state’s assembly and JCC, which is yet to prove itself, Communist Party of India (CPI) too would be contesting as an alliance partner. CPI would be contesting from Konta and Dantewada, both ST seats going to polls during the first phase of the elections, and both having a considerable Communist influence (CPI candidates in both seats had secured third position during the 2013 polls.)

Tapes, scandals and scams

In Chhattisgarh, audiotapes have dominated political discussion throughout its history. In 2003, Ajit Jogi was suspended for allegedly offering money to Congress legislators to form an alternative government. He was involved in another controversy along with his son Ajit in 2015 for allegedly “fixing” the Antagarh bypoll, audiotapes of which were leaked to the media.

Congress was hit by another scandal in 2017 when its chief Bhupesh Baghel was jailed for circulating a “sex CD” allegedly showing a senior cabinet minister in a “compromising position.”

A senior BJP minister, Brijmohan Agrawal, was also accused of being involved in illegal purchase of forest land, an alleged scam which is expected to be one of the moot points during the upcoming elections.

Tribal votes

Chhattisgarh has 29 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST), out of which Congress won 18 and BJP 11 during the last elections. That was shocking for the BJP, which had received unprecedented support from the tribal belt during the past elections— in 2008, for instance, it had swept the tribal belt by winning 23 of the 29 seats.

In 2013, prominent BJP tribal ministers in the state cabinet, including Nankiram Kanwar, Ramvichar Netam and Lata Usendi had lost from their constituencies. This was despite reports indicating CM Raman Singh’s popularity in the tribal belt.

The Congress, meanwhile, has focused on the Forest Rights Act, and pitched their poll battle in the tribal belt on the dilution of the act. The party has also been targeting the BJP-led central government over its reduction of MSP for minor forest produce by 53 percent. The Grand Old Party will look to revive its 2013 performance, and then some more.

‘Urban Naxal’ debate

The recent ‘urban Naxal’ debate could also shape the poll campaigning, considering that a number of human rights activists— accused of being in tandem with the Maoists— work in the state’s Naxal-infested districts.

An indication of that was provided by BJP national president Amit Shah on October 12, when he said if the Congress comes to power in Chhattisgarh, the government machinery will depend on Maoist forces.

Shah's comments, observers feel, will be first in a slew of comments on the issue.