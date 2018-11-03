Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018: Ajit Jogi — Will he be king, kingmaker or lose it all?

Months before the dates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls were announced, Ajit Jogi, the wheel-chair bound former— and the first— chief minister of the state announced an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

The alliance suited both: for Mayawati, it was a stern message to the Congress, keeping in mind both the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For Jogi, it was, experts observed, a bid to stake claim to the top post for perhaps one last time— by repeating what Kumaraswamy did in Karnataka: turning into a kingmaker, or perhaps, as he said on November 3, the king.

That might, however, be easier said than done. For Jogi to lay claim to the kingmaker status, and then to the chief ministerial post from there on, the JCC-BSP-CPI alliance will have to grab at least 10 seats in a 90-seat assembly. That, political observers feel, is difficult.

“Jogi is definitely a factor,” Partha Das, a psephologist, told Moneycontrol. “But I don’t believe that he will emerge as the kingmaker,” he said, reasoning that while Jogi has influence in the tribal belt, it is not significant enough to bring him the seats he would need.

“BSP generally tries to align with strong candidates and players. Mayawati always looks for strong players not associated with either BJP or Congress. She has support in certain parts of Madhya Pradesh, but doesn’t have the kind of support in Chhattisgarh, because the BSP vote is Jatav vote, and Jatav population is low in Chhattisgarh,” Das said, adding that the Communist Party of India— the third partner— might make an impression in at least two constituencies, but that won’t get Jogi anywhere near the power he wants.

Not that Jogi is a stranger to power. He was the chief minister of the state for three years from 2000-2003. He had remained close to several senior Congress leaders during the 9’s, shifting alliances and jumping ship from camps as and when it suited him, till he eventually landed the top job after Madhya Pradesh was divided.

For three years, according to reports, Jogi ruled the state through a bureaucratic style. That is not surprising, considering that he himself was one before he entered politics: he cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, became an IPS officer and then an IAS officer. As the District Magistrate (DM) of Raipur in 1980, he was deciding on the fate of Vidya Charan Shukla, a senior Congress leader who was sentenced to three years of imprisonment. Jogi eventually let Shukla contest the parliamentary elections, only to bitterly fight with him 23 years later during the 2003 Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Jogi’s career as a bureaucrat spanned almost two decades, 12 of which he spent as the DM of various districts in the heartland he now wants to rule for the second time.

Observers feel that if Jogi manages to gain enough seats, and if the Chhattisgarh elections throw up a hung assembly, he would hope to piggybank on either the Congress or BJP and bargain hard for the top post. Most experts have observed that the third front, however, does not possess the calibre to engineer something like that.

“The third front… is not something new that has emerged… I don’t think BSP will play as important a role as is being expected. Even in 2013, I don’t think people voted for the one BSP candidate on the basis of the party line. They voted for the candidate,” Amit Kumar Gupta, assistant professor of political science at Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur had told Moneycontrol.

Das feels that Jogi, who wields influence in the tribal belt, might eat into the Congress vote bank. “I think Jogi will spoil Congress’ chances in 8-9 seats in the southern belt of the state. But he will not win. There is no hype or a particular movement attached with Jogi,” he reasoned.

Jogi, who formed Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) in 2016 after resigning from the Congress following the suspension of his son Amit Jogi for “anti-party” activities, is known to have a considerable sway over the Satnami community. The community has a dominant presence in 10 tribal seats in the state, nine out of which are being held by the BJP.

Bhawesh Jha, the director of CNX, feels that Jogi’s ability to eat into the BJP’s voter base is being underestimated. “I think a lot of people are forgetting the fact that BJP is going to be equally at loss because of the alliance. Even if the JCC-BSP alliance bags two or three seats out those 10, it would matter to the BJP,” Jha had told Moneycontrol.

A 2003 profile of Jogi, when he was bidding for a re-election, stated that if Jogi wins the election, "he wins it all, a loss will consign him to the Congress dustbin..." Jogi didn't win that election, but he was not, strictly speaking, consigned to the Congress dustbin either. He remained somewhere on the edge, getting entangled in alleged scams and scandals.

Within Congress too, Jogi was sidelined, which led to his rebellion before the 2013 elections. The party, reeling under the shock of a Maoist attack that wiped out most of its senior leadership, tried to placate the leader, but things eventually got to a head in 2015 when he and his son were accused of ''fixing" the Antagarh bypoll. Jogi's son Amit was suspended, and the senior Jogi floated JCC in 2016.

Observers point out that Congress does not have a credible face in Chhattisgarh— Bhupesh Baghel is caught in the "sex CD" scandal, TS Singh Deo does not have the required appeal, and the party itself is reportedly battling infighting. "Congress should have built Jogi as the face of the party in Chhattisgarh after 2013," Jha said. "He was the only senior leader who was capable of being the party's face in the state. Congress and Jogi both lost the opportunity," he added.

Jogi, however, might feel otherwise. Experts have noted that as a senior leader both inside and outside the Congress fold, Jogi has kept his lines open with both the BJP and Congress.

Interestingly, none of the two national parties seem to be taking a potshot at Jogi during their respective campaigns, hinting either at an open post-poll possibility, or just apathy. The latter does not seem to be the case, however, as Chief Minister Raman Singh noted in an interview with CNN-News18 on November 2: "The JCC-BSP alliance will certainly be a factor. It will only be determined when the results come out."