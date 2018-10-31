Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018: Naxals warn villagers against voting, call BJP 'fascist'

As the first phase of the two-phase Chhattisgarh assembly polls draws near, Naxals in the interiors of the state, going to polls on November 12, are threatening voters to boycott the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the elections.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Naxals in Bastar have been distributing pamphlets and holding meetings to ask the people to boycott the “fake” Chhattisgarh elections.

According to the report, one of the pamphlets asks the people to throw out the “corporate and Hindu fascist BJP” while stating that other political parties seeking votes should be brought to the People's court.

A People's court is a traditional Maoist practice where judgments and 'punishments' are handed out by Maoist cadre to people they think have erred.

Another pamphlet, according to the report, asks the people to boycott the elections and instead “strengthen and expand people's government” and “speed up people's war to defeat oppressive regime”.

The report states that there are rumours of the Naxals warning villagers that they will have their hands chopped off if they find ink on their fingers, suggesting that they had voted.

Bastar, along with Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma, was one of the districts where over 53 booths had failed to register even one vote during the 2013 assembly polls.

The report also comes on the heels of two recent Naxal attacks in Bijapur and Dantewada on October 27 and October 30 respectively. The first attack killed four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and injured two others. The Red ultras blew up the personnel's anti-landmine vehicle in a landmine blast.

The second attack, on journalists belonging to the state-owned Doordarshan channel, killed a cameraman and two police personnel, according to reports.