Chennai water crisis: Here's all you need to know about it

In an Instagram post on June 25, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio drew attention to the ongoing water crisis in Chennai, where lakes -- the primary suppliers of water to the city -- have gone dry.

"Only rain can save Chennai," DiCaprio wrote in his post. That is true, and rains in Chennai over the past few days have raised hopes.

However, reports quoting officials have stated that the crisis might take some more time to subdue, even as long as November.

"Usual water sources such as Red Hills, Sholavaram and Chemabarambakkam lakes have fully dried up. But we are maintaining supply with the help of other sources, we will be able to manage the crisis until November," TN Hariharan, the managing director of Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board, told the Indian Express.

With reports of long queues, intermediate water supply and clashes being reported in some parts of the city and the state, the crisis has obviously deepened, and is the reportedly the worst water crisis for the city in 30 years.

How did it come to this?

Chennai's four major reservoirs, which have been the sources of water for the city, have dried up, to the extent that they do not hold even one percent of their capacity (in other words dipping below zero level).

Observers monitoring the situation have said that to an extent, the crisis was staring the city in its face. According to an Economic Times report, Chennai and its outskirts had more than 6,000 water bodies in the form of lakes and ponds, of which only 3,896 now remain. In the city itself, around 150 such water bodies have disappeared.

Successive governments, the report states, have gone on to build highways, residential complexes and roads by converting water bodies. In addition, rampant disposal of sewage waste and garbage inside canals, rivers and lakes in the city over the years has worsened the problem.

It's not all man-made, however, with the monsoon getting delayed, and making the crisis worse. The city has not seen rains for 200 days at a stretch and, according to reports, monsoon is not expected to bless the city for another three months.

How are residents tackling the crisis?

While the residents are managing to get by through the government's tankers providing water, they sometimes have to wait for three days, and in queues for hours. Those who can, are paying hefty sums to private water suppliers, but even their supply reportedly gets delayed.

Reports suggest that hotels in Chennai have started serving food in disposable plates, so that they won't have to use water to wash utensils. Drinking water is also rationed in some restaurants and hotels, according to reports. Companies in the city's famed Information and Technology (IT) corridors are asking their employees to work from home, and bring their own water. Clashes have also been reported from some parts of the city and the state over water.

According to a report by the BBC, Chennai's metro system has stopped using air conditioning at its stations. Public toilets in places such as malls have also reportedly stopped functioning.

According to the ET report, the policy of compulsorily installing rainwater structures in every building is helping the city cope with the crisis to an extent.

How is the government responding?

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government has been criticized for mishandling the crisis.

Last week, the state government announced a 220-km train that would run from Jolarpettai to Chennai carrying water every day. It would cost the government Rs 65 crore per day, according to reports. The 50-wagon train, reports suggest, will make four trips daily to supply 10 mld of water.

In addition to that, the state government has also accepted Kerala's offer to provide 20 lakh litres of water per day. Moreover, the Cauvery Water Management Authority also ordered Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. Reports also state that authorities have decided to approach Andhra Pradesh for seeking its share of water from the Krishna river.

The government has also reportedly issued an order to take up traditional water body restoration scheme to improve the groundwater table. It has also allotted Rs 212 crore for digging deep borewells, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar also reportedly participated in 'yagna', a traditional ritual to invoke gods to deliver rains, on June 24.

Political mudslinging

Predictably, political parties in the state have raked up the issue to point towards the failure of the government and indulge in blame game.

The principal Opposition in the state, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), took out protests in the city while it also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Madras High Court on June 19 pulled up the state government for not taking adequate measures to tackle the crisis even when a failed monsoon was expected. It has also sought a report from the government on measures taken to address the crisis.