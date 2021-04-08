Checkout states and cities imposing restrictions amidst COVID-19 surge

File image of Indian police official acting against a person violating the lockdown orders (Reuters)

With India now witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, state governments and local municipal authorities are imposing restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of widespread infection.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the country, reporting 55 percent of the active cases, as per April 8 update, followed by Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. It has also been reporting most new cases every day.

Some of the other badly hit states include Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Moneycontrol is now tracking restrictions imposed across states and cities by respective state governments and local authorities.

On April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. According to the new rules, no more than five persons can move together or gather in public places between 7 am and 8 pm from Monday to Friday. Between 8 pm and 7 am, no individual will be allowed to move in public places without a valid reason or without permission.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Medical and essential services staff will be exempted from these norms.

Likewise, the Rajasthan government also declared strict lockdown-like restrictions on April 4, imposing a night curfew (8 pm to 6 am) and ordering closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums, and swimming pools. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has also been prohibited.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) on April 6 in the national capital till April 30.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing essential services and commodities will be allowed with valid e-passes.

The Gujarat government on April 6 announced a night curfew (8 pm - 6 am) in 20 cities till April 30. Restrictions will be imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamangar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

All political and social gatherings have been banned till April 30, with the number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony capped at 100.

On April 7, Punjab imposed a night curfew (9 pm to 5 am) across the state till April 30. All political gatherings are banned, while the number of people who can attend funerals and weddings has been restricted to 50 people indoors and 100 for outdoors. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all government employees while in office, an official statement said.

On April 7, the Bengaluru police imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), which bars the assembly of more than five persons in view of the fresh COVID-19 surge.

As part of the restrictions, operation of swimming pools, gyms and gathering halls based in apartments and residential complexes has been banned.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on April 2 believing that gatherings could lead to the spread of coronavirus rising alarmingly. On April 4, the state government relaxed curbs on gymnasiums allowing 50 per cent occupancy against total closure till April 20.

A 10-day complete lockdown will be imposed in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, from April 9, as per an official order issued on April 7. The total lockdown in Raipur will come into effect from 6 pm on April 9 and will continue to remain till April 19. Only essential shops and service providers would be exempted, as per the state government's order.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Odisha, a night curfew (from 10 pm to 5 am) was imposed in 10 districts--Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri--with effect from April 5.

During this period, all commercial establishments, shops, offices, institutions, and movement of individuals will remain prohibited, except for essential activities.

The Madhya Pradesh government on April 7 announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in all "urban areas" of the state. Government offices will operate for five days a week for the next three months.

The state government also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts on every Sunday till further orders. A seven-day lockdown has been ordered for the entire Chhindwara district.

In Kanpur, curfew would come into force

from 10pm to 6 am on April 8 and to continue till April 30, while

Varanasi

night curfew (10 pm to 8 am) to also be observed in Prayagraj till further notice. to observe a week-long curfew starting at 9pm on April 8.