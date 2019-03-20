Checking 'exodus of Hindus', proactive policing top Yogi Adityanath's list of achievements

Moneycontrol News

In a list of achievements during its two years in power, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh listed the checking of the exodus of Hindus from the western part of the state, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

The report states that the government's attempt to stop the exodus will be one of the issues during the election campaign in the region. Western UP has been a volatile region so far as communal tensions are concerned, with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in the region altering the voting pattern in favour of the BJP.

The chief minister, who assumed power in 2017, said the exodus of Hindus was caused by "those who were patronized by those in power then".

"Those who had set up signboards, saying their 'houses were up for sale' have now returned," Yogi said, according to reports. Adityanath was reportedly referring to the Samajwadi Party (SP), which was in power in the state when the riots happened.

"In 2012, as many 227 major riots took place, followed by 247 major riots in 2013, 242 in 2014, 219 in 2015 and 100 plus riots in 2016 in which scores of innocents were killed and massive damage done to property. In last two years of our rule, not one riot has taken place, nor has any acid attack or abduction for ransom been reported," Adityanath said, adding that over 8,000 criminals have arrested in over 3,000 encounters in the state.

"(In these encounters) 1,000-plus have been injured, 73 killed, 12,000 got their bails cancelled and surrendered, though we also lost about six of our policemen," Adityanath said, underlining his point that due to such "proactive policing", exodus of Hindus and traders has stopped.

The CM also said managing law and order in Uttar Pradesh resulted in attracting more investment in the state, thus creating jobs.

"In just two years, investment proposals of more than Rs 5 lakh crore have been received, out of which Rs 1.5 lakh crore has already been implemented," he said.