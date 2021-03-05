Check Petrol, Diesel prices in your city: Prices stable for sixth day

English
The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic-high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country raising concerns over high tax rates by the government.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady for the sixth consecutive day on March 5, after a steep rise when the prices were hiked by 24 paise per litre for petrol and 15 paise per litre for diesel on February 27, 2021, in the national capital.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained stable at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre, respectively. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata were also stable at Rs 91.35 per litre and Rs 84.35 per litre, after the poll-bound state of West Bengal cut the state value-added tax (VAT) by Re 1 on February 20.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic-high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country raising concerns over high tax rates by the government.

Petrol price can go down to Rs 75 a litre across the country if brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but there is a lack of political will, which is keeping Indian oil product prices at one of the highest in the world, economists at SBI said.

Diesel will come at Rs 68 a litre and the revenue loss for the Centre and states will be only Rs 1 lakh crore or 0.4 percent of GDP, according to the calculation by the economists made under the assumption of global crude prices at USD 60 a barrel and exchange rate at Rs 73 per dollar.

Presently, the states and centre both have powers to levy taxes on fuel prices.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #diesel #fuel price hike #petrol
first published: Mar 5, 2021 08:40 am

