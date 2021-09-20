Charanjit Singh Channi a ‘Me Too’ accused, making him CM poses threat to women safety: NCW chief

File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi, the new Chief Minister of Punjab, who replaced Captain Amarinder Singh, is a ‘Me Too’ accused.

After the Congress party announced Channi’s name as the new Punjab CM, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya reminded Twitter users that “Congress’s CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old #MeToo case. He had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. It was covered up, but the case resurfaced when Punjab Women’s Commission sent notice.”

Taking cognizance of the allegations levelled against Charanjit Channi, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on September 20 urged Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the CM post stating he is a threat to women safety.

NCW head Rekha Sharma was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “Allegations were levelled against him (Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi) during Me Too movement in 2018. The State Women Commission had taken a suo moto cognizance of the matter and the chairperson sat on a dharna demanding his removal, but nothing happened.”

“Today, he has been made Punjab CM by a party that is headed by a woman. It is betrayal. He is a threat to women safety. An enquiry should be conducted against him. He is not worthy to be CM. I urge Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the CM post.”

Sharma added that “one can only imagine what would be the state of women safety in the state given the one at the helm of affairs is himself accused of threatening women security. If an IAS officer has been denied justice in the state, how can the Congress ensure that the common women of Punjab would be safe?”

Born on March 1, 1963, in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is the first Dalit leader to become chief minister of Punjab. He belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community. After the new Punjab Chief Minister got embroiled in the unsavoury controversy in 2018 following the accusations levelled by the woman IAS officer, he had claimed that he was being targeted because he is a Dalit.