Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandrababu Naidu urges BSP to join Opposition rally in Delhi after latter's no-show at his fast

BSP had also remained absent from a meeting of all Opposition parties called by Chandrababu Naidu on December 10, 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

While a number of representatives from Opposition parties were seen making a beeline for Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi on February 11, where Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was staging a day-long fast to demand special status for his state, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was conspicuous by its absence.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the BSP chose to stay away from the venue, which had turned into a display of Opposition unity, even after the party was sent an invitation.

The report suggests that while both the parties had shared stage during the Opposition rally earlier in Kolkata, the BSP chose to remain absent at Naidu's fast as it is wary of his closeness towards Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Sources told the newspaper that BSP fears this closeness would bring their respective parties together.

related news

The report also suggests that during Naidu's visit to Mayawati's residence in New Delhi on October 27, the latter had expressed her displeasure regarding the Congress' approach towards an alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The BSP had also remained absent from a meeting of all Opposition parties called by Naidu on December 10, 2018. Mayawati wanted to see the results of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan before taking any decision regarding an Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

In October, speculation was rife that Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan were eyeing an alliance with the BSP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kalyan was looking for the BSP to join a rainbow coalition of JSP and Left parties in Andhra Pradesh.

"There could be some communication gap, but there are no issue between us," Naidu told the newspaper, adding that both the parties will come together to discuss the matter in "national interest."

A number of top Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, National Conference (NC)'s Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Mulayam Singh Yadav shared stage with Naidu during his protest.

According to the report, besides thanking the Opposition leaders who joined his protest and expressed solidarity, Naidu also urged BSP leaders to join the protest rally organised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 13.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #BSP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.