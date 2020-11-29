Chandra Grahan 2020: Final lunar eclipse of 2020 to take place on November 30; check place, timings, other details

The last and the final lunar eclipse or 'Chandra Grahan' of 2020 is all set to take place on November 30. The fourth penumbral lunar eclipse of the year or 'Upachhaya' will occur on the date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, or Karthik Purnima.

Compared to the previous three lunar eclipses that took place on January 10, June 5, and July 4, this last eclipse will be of longer duration.

Lunar eclipse 2020 in India date and time:

This time, the lunar eclipse will last for more than four hours. The eclipse shall begin at around 1:04 pm local time. It will be at its peak at 3:13 pm, and end at 5:22 pm.

When will it be visible in India?

For space enthusiasts and skygazers in India, this occasion might be a little disappointing as the moon will be below the horizon. So the entire Chandra Grahan will not be visible in India.

However, people in some northern and eastern parts of the country will be able to see the penumbral eclipse. The cities include Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Bhubaneswar.

Where in other parts of the world is it visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, and Atlantic.

What is Lunar eclipse and what are its types?

Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, takes place when the moon, the sun, and the earth align. It occurs when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

There are three kinds of lunar eclipses, namely, total eclipse, partial eclipse, and penumbral eclipse. Prior to this eclipse, all the three were also penumbral eclipses.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

When the sun gets partially blocked by the Earth and sunlight does not reach the Moon, it is called a penumbral lunar eclipse. Only the outer shadow of the earth - the penumbra - is cast on the moon during a penumbral eclipse.

Following this lunar eclipse, the last celestial event of the year 2020 will be the December 14 solar eclipse. As per details, it will be a total solar eclipse and the second solar eclipse of the year.