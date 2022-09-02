Chaayos criticised for ‘liking’ anti-Muslim tweets, founder claims company account was hacked

Cafe chain Chaayos is facing criticism online for "liking" three anti-Muslim tweets, with its founder's clarification fuelling even more backlash.

On Thursday, many Twitter users shared screenshots of the "likes section" of Chaayos' official account. As anger grew over the tweets that Chaayos had liked, the company came forward with an explanation.

"There was an offensive tweet that was inadvertently liked from our account. Chaayos detests and denies any view mentioned in the said tweet. We apologise to everyone and to those who were impacted by it," it said.

"We have always respected people of all faiths equally and shall continue to do so forever," Chaayos continued, adding that it was investigating the incident.

Later in the day, Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja provided an update on the investigation.

"We found that @Chaayos Twitter account was hacked for about half hour and a few offensive tweets were liked in that time," he said. "My personal apologies for the same."

"I want to personally ensure everyone that as a founder and as an org (sic), we respect all faiths equally," Saluja continued.

Twitter users were not convinced.

"What’s the proof it was hacked? one user asked. "Anything you will do in the name of hacking and the apologise (sic). Is this a joke?

Others demanded that the report of Chaayos' investigation be made public.

"If your employee's bigotry can be in public domain, so can be the findings of your investigations," wrote Kalim Ahmed, a researcher with fact-checking website AltNews.





Karthik Srinivasan, a communications consultant and author, wondered why someone would hack Chaayos' account only to like those tweets.

"And worse, Chaayos found that they were hacked only because people pointed out that the handle had liked 3 hate-filled tweets," he added. "Nitin's explanation defies both logic and common sense. A simple, internal cross-questioning by the corporate communications or PR team at Chaayos would have exposed the vagueness and pointlessness of this so-called explanation."

Srinivasan told Saluja there was no shame in accepting responsibility and implementing corrective measures.