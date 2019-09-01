CGHS services to be made available in 100 cities by 2022: Harsh Vardhan

Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) services will be made available in 100 cities by 2022, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on September 1.

CGHS services, which started in 1954 from Gol Market in Delhi, reached only 25 cities till 2014. But, in the last five years of the NDA government, services under the scheme have been extended to as many as 71 cities, he said.

"The progress that we have achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be clearly seen. We are aggressively witnessing reforms in every area of the health sector," Vardhan said after inaugurating a state-of-the-art CGHS Bhawan at Sector 13 in R K Puram here.

The Union minister also launched the annual health check-up scheme for CGHS beneficiaries, who are pensioners of the age of 75 years and above.

"CGHS services should be made available in 100 cities by 2022, when the prime minister also wishes to deliver a New India to all citizens," Vardhan said.

The new bhawan is the CGHS's headquarters and houses the administrative section, the CGHS Card section, and a state-of-the-art wellness centre.

On the occasion, Vardhan said CGHS services have undergone a remarkable and a positive change. While the rules have been simplified, several people friendly facilities have also been added, he said.

“The scheme has the potential of becoming one of the best in the world. I wish to have an internal brainstorming session among senior CGHS doctors to evaluate the possibilities of further improvement of the scheme, for strengthening the transparency and adding further reforms” the minister said.

He assured CGHS doctors that all positive reforms shall be incorporated in the planning and appealed to beneficiaries to send suggestions for improvement of services.