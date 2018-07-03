Centre's UMANG mobile app launched in Tamil Nadu

The Centre's Unified Mobile Application for New Age Governance (UMANG) that allows public to avail multiple government services was unveiled on Tuesday.

The app developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and National e-Governance division is aimed at enhancing mobile governance in the country.

The application, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, allows citizens to access government services on a single platform. Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami formally launched the mobile application at a function at the Secretariat, an official release said.

The public can download the mobile application on Android or iOS platform on their smartphone and can avail government services anytime.

The application will provide access to over 1,200 services of various government organisations in states and at the Centre.

It supports 13 Indian languages and caters to on-demand scalability.