MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Centre should take other parties in confidence to avoid such 'embarrassment': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on repeal of farm laws

The Maharashtra CM said he hopes the process of the actual withdrawal of the laws is completed soon.

PTI
November 19, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Hours after the Centre announced its decision to repeal three contentious farm laws, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday advised the Union government to henceforth take other parties into confidence to avoid such "afterthoughts and embarrassment” in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the three agricultural laws will be repealed in the upcoming session of Parliament.

"The announcement of repealing the three farm laws underscores the power of common man in the country. The Union government should hold talks and take other parties into confidence to avoid the afterthoughts and embarrassments like today,” Thackeray said in a statement while welcoming the Centre’s decision.

He said he hopes the process of the actual withdrawal of the laws is completed soon.

There were sentiments against these laws in the entire country. Agitations were on and they (protesting farmers) are still there (on Delhi borders).

Close

Many of the farmers, who feed the people, have lost their lives.

Even the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government here had expressed reservations against the farm laws, the chief minister said.

"The laws, its provisions and possible problems were discussed in detail during the sessions of the Maharashtra Legislature. I welcome the decision of the Union government to withdraw the Acts in coming period,” he added.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Farm laws #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Nov 19, 2021 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.