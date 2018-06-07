App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre ready to hold talks with right-minded people in Jammu and Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

"Dialogue can be held with everyone. It is not necessary to be like-minded to hold talks but it is compulsory to be right-minded," said Singh offering an olive branch to the separatists.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is ready to hold talks with all "right-minded" people in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, but the neighbouring country should stop terror activities emanating from its soil, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

He said if Pakistan is unable to stop terrorism from its soil on its own, it should take India's help.The minister is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the state

"Dialogue can be held with everyone. It is not necessary to be like-minded to hold talks but it is compulsory to be right-minded," said Singh offering an olive branch to the separatists.

The Home minister said while the Centre was ready to talk with all people and groups concerned, the Government of India has appointed a special representative for holding dialogue with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The special representative has not been appointed for sightseeing. He has come here 11 times so far," Singh told reporters here.

The minister was referring to the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as special representative to Jammu and Kashmir in October last year.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan #Rajnath Singh

