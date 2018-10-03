App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre promotes offline tools for Aadhaar verification

As per the arrangement under offline verification tools for Aadhaar, the users will not be asked to share their Aadhaar numbers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In compliance with the Supreme Court order saying biometrics-based Aadhaar authentication is not mandatory, the Centre has started promoting offline verification tools. It includes QR codes and paperless KYC, which will not require sharing of biometrics or involve Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) server for authentication by users, says a report by The Times of India.

As per the arrangement under offline verification tools for Aadhaar, the users will not be asked to share their Aadhaar numbers. Also, they can restrict their demographic information in KYC to only name and address.

Under the offline verification tool ‘paperless e-KYC’, users can store the same on their laptop or phone. It can be anytime used to establish identity by sharing the zip file with a ‘share code’.

Another method of offline verification is QR codes. To use this tool, a service provider needs to download a QR code reader from the UIDAI website or get scanner that can read the code on an Aadhaar card. Aadhaar holders can download and print their biometric ID with the QR code from the website of UIDAI or its mobile app. The feature reportedly contains the photograph of the Aadhaar user, which allows various user agencies to verify the authenticity of Aadhaar card data offline.

The offline KYC can be used by service providers, including the government, in addition to other identity proofs such as driving licence, ration and electoral photo card, passport and PAN card, suggests the report.

It can be used to open a bank account or get a phone connection without sharing unique ID number.

The apex court in its September 26 ruling had said Aadhaar is no longer required to be linked to one’s phone number and bank accounts. It further ordered that private companies cannot ask for Aadhaar details of their customers.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:33 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India

