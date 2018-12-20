App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre on lookout for 58 economic offenders, currently pursuing 16 extradition requests: Report

The government has also sent fresh extradition requests for VVIP chopper scam middlemen Guido Ralph Haschke and Carlo Gerosa to Italy in October

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As many as 58 economic offenders who are living abroad are being pursued by Indian investigative agencies, reports The Times of India.

Apart from Vijay Mallya, the names include Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Nitin and Chetan Sandesara, Lalit Modi and European middlemen Guido Ralph Haschke and Carlo Gerosa who are being pursued through lookout circulars (LoCs), Interpol red notices and extradition requests.

In the UK, UAE, Belgium, Egypt, the US and Antigua and Barbuda, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate) and DRI (DIrectorate of Revenue Intelligence) are currently pursuing 16 extradition requests.

The government has also sent fresh extradition requests for VVIP chopper scam middlemen Guido Ralph Haschke and Carlo Gerosa to Italy in October, reveals a detailed reply filed by the Ministry of External Affairs in Lok Sabha.

Such requests were sent earlier to the government of Italy. For Gerosa in November 2017 and Haschke in January 2018, both of which were returned by Italian authorities.

As for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud, two extradition requests have been sent to Antigua. A red notice has also been issued against him by the Interpol, which makes him an international fugitive.

Gujarat-based businessman Ashish Jobanputra, accused of duping State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda by using letters of import for credit that never happened, is being pursued through extradition requests to the US along with his wife Priti.

The ex-IPL (Indian Premier League) commissioner is being pursued through LRs (Letters of Rogatory) sent to Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and Mauritius.

A hunt is also going on for Deepak Talwar (said to be in the UAE) who is under IT lens for Rs 1,000 crore undisclosed income and is being sought from the UAE through the mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT). The government is also on a lookout for Sanjay Bhandari, who is a fugitive arms dealer residing in London.

Red corner notices are under process against Chetan, Nitin, Dipti Sandesaras and one Hiteshkumar Patel, all of who are accused of cheating banks of Rs 5,000 crore through their company Sterling Biotech.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 01:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

