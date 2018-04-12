App
Apr 12, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre okays CBI probe in Unnao rape case

A notification has been issued by the Personnel Ministry following a request for a CBI probe by the Uttar Pradesh government, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre today approved a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself last Sunday outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence alleging police inaction against Sengar.

The case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself last Sunday outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence alleging police inaction against Sengar.

The victim's father died in judicial custody almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA's brother and others.

A purported video of the girl's father before his death has also gone viral and was aired by several TV news channels.

