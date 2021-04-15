Centre issues regulatory pathways for foreign COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine | Representative image. Source: Reuters

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 15 issued the regulatory pathways for foreign COVID-19 Vaccines approved for restricted use by the United States Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory, Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, and those named in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing.

Explaining the pathways for foreign COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) headed by the Drugs Controller General (DCGI) of India, said:

CDSCO shall prepare detailed guidelines specifying regulatory pathway for approval of foreign approved COVID-19 vaccines based on NEGVAC recommendations.

These guidelines have since been prepared and posted by CDSCO on its website. CDSCO will take steps to widely disseminate these guidelines to the concerned stakeholders.

Applicants for grant of approval for Restricted Use in Emergency situation may be submitted to CDSCO.

Application can be made by the foreign manufacturer through its Indian subsidiary or through its authorised agent in India (in case it does not have an Indian subsidiary).

CDSCO will process such applications for Restricted Use in Emergency Situation and the DCGI will consider and take a decision within three working days from date of submission of complete application by the applicant.



Vaccine shall be used as per the guidelines prescribed under National COVID-19 vaccination programme.



First 100 beneficiaries of such vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further vaccination programme.



Applicant shall initiate conduct of post approval bridging clinical trials within 30 days of such approval.



The DCGI will issue permission for Restricted Use in Emergency situation with, inter-alia, the following conditions:

Applications for Restricted Use in Emergency situation for such vaccines may be accompanied by bridging trial protocol, application for import registration certificate and application for import license.

CDSCO will process applications for Registration Certificate (registration of oversees manufacturing site and product: in this case Covid vaccine) and Import License, within three working days from the date of approval of Restricted Use in Emergency Situation.

As per the existing protocol of CDSCO for batch release of vaccines, each batch of the vaccine will be released by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, before it can be used as per the guidelines prescribed under the National COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The applicant will use COVID vaccine, after receipt of CDL approval, initially only on 100 beneficiaries and submit the safety data to CDSCO.

CDSCO will review the safety data submitted by the applicant, and once found satisfactory, will authorise the applicant to use the vaccine.

CDSCO will approve the protocol for bridging trial in consultation with the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) within seven days of the receipt of the proposal.

Applicant will conduct the bridging trial within the timelines specified in the approved protocol, and submit data generated in the bridging trial to CDSCO.

After the receipt of the bridging trial results, the DCGI will review the permission granted for Restricted Use in Emergency situation.