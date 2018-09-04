App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre distances itself from PIL against 'imposition' of Hindu prayers in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Report

The issue was first raised when a Madhya Pradesh-based lawyer filed a petition in January seeking discontinuation of Hindi and Sanskrit morning prayers in 1,125 KVs across the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has said it has nothing to do with the issue of reciting Sanskrit and Hindi hymns during morning prayers in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS), CNN-News18 has reported.

The issue was first raised when a Madhya Pradesh-based lawyer filed a PIL in January, seeking discontinuation of Hindi and Sanskrit morning prayers followed in 1,125 KVs across the country. The petitioner, Veenayaak Shah, stated that the morning prayers are based on “Hindu religion” and are being “imposed” on students.

Shah said the imposition of the prayers is “constitutionally impermissible”, especially for parents and children of the “minority communities… atheists and others who do not agree with this system of prayer”.

The Supreme Court had taken note of the petition and issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development, under which the KVs function, observing that “it is an important issue”.

The HRD ministry has now distanced itself from the issue, stating that it does not concern the ministry. In its affidavit, the ministry stated that the KV, as an autonomous body, works under several committees under the board of governors.

The HRD ministry also pointed out that Shah’s petition does not make the KVs a party, and thus deserves to be dismissed on the ground of “mis-joinder of necessary parties”.

According to the report, a bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman is likely to take up the petition for hearing on September 10.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 06:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

