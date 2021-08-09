MARKET NEWS

English
Centre could withdraw new farm laws considering upcoming UP assembly polls: BJP leader

"The demands made by the farmers are right. Keeping in mind the assembly polls and anger among the farmers, the Modi government could withdraw (new) farm laws," UP BJP working committee member Ram Iqbal Singh told reporters on Sunday night.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
File image (Image: Reuters)


A BJP leader has supported farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and said that the BJP-led central government could withdraw them keeping in mind Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Due to protests against the farm laws, BJP leaders could not enter villages in western UP, he said, adding the farmers can also gherao them in the future.


On the deadlock in parliament over Pegasus snooping, Singh said the opposition's demand should be considered in a democratic country. "If the opposition wants probe, the government should go ahead with it. It is the responsibility of the government that parliament runs smoothly," he said.


Questioning preparations of the predicted third wave of COVID-19, Singh said the state government did not learn from the second wave and no effective arrangements were made to tackle the expected surge in cases by the end of the month.
Tags: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #Farm laws #farm reform laws #India
first published: Aug 9, 2021 02:59 pm

