Centre conspiring to weaken states financially: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

File image of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is conspiring to weaken the states financially and also discriminated against Telangana.

Addressing the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations here, he also attacked the Centre, among others, over politics of hate allegedly prevailing in the country.

All the governments that have been in power at the Centre so far have eroded the spirit of the Constitution and eroded the autonomy of the states, he said.

"The government currently in power at the Centre is based on the frivolous doctrine of "strong Centre – weak states”. That is why the violation of the rights of the states culminated in the reign of this government,” Rao, popularly known as KCR, said.

Alleging that the Central government is conspiring to weaken the states financially, he said the Centre is shifting taxes in the form of cess to evade the constitutionally due share of the states from the taxes levied by the Centre.

It is a known fact that the Centre is squandering millions of crores of rupees due to the states, he alleged, adding that the Centre is arbitrarily imposing various kinds of sanctions, undermining the economic freedom of the states.

Though the Centre insisted that the states abide by the provisions of FRBM, it did not do so, Rao said.

The Centre’s attitude has become a stumbling block for states like Telangana, which maintains financial discipline by managing loans and investment expenditure within FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limits, he said.

"I demand that the Centre immediately reconsider and immediately lift the economic sanctions imposed on the states and stop any further violation of the rights of the states,” he said.

Telangana is losing Rs 5,000 crore every year as it refused to implement the "anti-farmers" power reforms of the Centre. In five years, the state lost Rs 25,000 crore, Rao said.

"As on date, the country is not having a common aim. The country is left high and dry to the wind. The country is drifting like a boat, which had no anchor. Even after 75 years of independence why we still have poverty?” he asked.

Saying that it is not about one Front replacing another at the Centre, he felt that what is needed is a progressive agenda, which can steer the country out of its problems.

Talking about "politics of hate", he said it will take the country backwards by 100 years.

"Today the country is in a dangerous situation. The country is beseeched by politics of hate. There is no other discussion or debate in the country other than the religious madness. People’s needs took a backstage. It is dangerous to gain political advantage out of communal clashes,” he said.

Rao alleged that the NDA government at the Centre discriminated against Telangana since its formation.

The NDA government merged seven mandals of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh, post bifurcation, which led to Telangana losing the Sileru power project, he said.

The Centre delayed division of the undivided High Court and did not grant any additional funds to the newly-formed state, he said.

The Centre is also delaying provision of funds to backward districts and it has also not given any tax exemptions to the state to attract more investments, he alleged.

"All the promises made in (AP) Reorganisation Act such as Bayyaram Steel factory, Kazipet Coach Factory were consigned to the dustbin," he said.