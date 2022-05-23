English
    Centre bulldozing federal structure; BJP rule worse than that of Hitler, Stalin: Mamata Banerjee

    PTI
    May 23, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Alleging that the Union government was using central agencies to interfering into state affairs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP-led dispensation was bulldozing the federal structure of the country.

    Banerjee, addressing a press meet, claimed that the "saffron party rule was worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini”.

    She stated that central agencies should be given autonomy” to protect democracy.

    "The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere in the state’s affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force,” she said.

    "The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference,” she added.



    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #TMC
    first published: May 23, 2022 06:06 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.