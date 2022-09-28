Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) appointed as next Chief of Defence Staff

Government of India has appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), announced Ministry of Defence in a notification on September 28.

Lt General Anil Chauhan will also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, it stated.

"In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The development came almost nine months after India lost its first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, who died tragically in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in December last year.

Chauhan is a retired General Officer in the Indian Army who served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command. He has been brought back into active service after more than a year of retirement.

He took office on 1 September 2019 following Lt. General Manoj Mukund Naravane's elevation to the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Born on 18th May 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command.

Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

In addition to these command appointments, the officer also tenanted important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations. Earlier, the officer had also served as a United Nations mission to Angola. The officer superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021.