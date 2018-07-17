App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central team to visit Bengal to assess reasons behind tent collapse during PM Modi rally

The development comes a day after the Home Ministry sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident that occurred yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A team of top security officials will be visiting West Bengal to assess the circumstances leading to the collapse of a tent during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore, in which over 90 people were injured.

The team comprising top officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) will assess whether there was any lapse in the security measures, lack of coordination among different agencies and other shortcomings in organising the rally, a senior Home Ministry official said.

The makeshift tent, erected next to the main entrance of the rally venue to shelter people from rain, collapsed when Modi was midway through his speech.

The prime minister later visited the hospital where the injured, including 50 women, were undergoing treatment.
#Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #west bengal

