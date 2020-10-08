Central Railway to run eight more special trains in Maharashtra from October 11

After announcing five special trains the day before, the Central Railway (CR) on October 8 announced another eight trains connecting various cities in Maharashtra.

These eight trains will start operating from October 11, it said in a release here.

Two trains will run between Pune-Ajni, while a train each will be operated between Mumbai-Kolhapur, Mumbai-Latur, Pune-Nagpur, Pune-Amravati, Kolhapur-Gondia and Mumbai-Nanded.

All these trains will be fully reserved, which means only those with confirmed reservation will be able to board them.

Pune-Ajni, Pune-Amravati and Pune-Nagpur will be AC trains and operated once a week, while Mumbai-Latur superfast special will run four times a week. Other special trains will run daily.

Reservation for some of these trains will commence from October 9, and for remaining ones on October 11.

While announcing latest `unlock' (lockdown easing) guidelines on September 30, the Maharashtra government allowed the railways to resume intra-state trains.

On October 7, the CR announced special trains between CSMT-Pune (two trains), CSMT-Nagpur, CSMT-Gondia and CSMT- Solapur from October 9.

The CR on October 8 also said that it will operate four special suburban trains between Pune-Lonavla for essential services staff from October 12. Local services for essential staff resumed in Mumbai on June 15.