CECB wants strict adherence to Supreme Court ruling on firecrackers

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) has directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the Supreme Court's order on bursting of firecrackers during Diwali and other festivals.

The SC on October 23 said that people can burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. It allowed manufacture and sale of just the "green crackers" which have low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals.

The apex court carved out an exception for the Christmas and the New Year eve saying that crackers for these occasions would be burst between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am, since these celebrations start at midnight.

In view of the SC's ruling, all district collectors and senior police officials in Chhattisgarh have been asked to ensure that fireworks take place during the designated time and at the designated places, CECB's PRO Amar Prakash Savant told PTI on October 25.

In case any violation is found, the station house officer of the police station area concerned shall be held liable, and it will also amount to committing contempt of court, he said.

He said the officials have also been asked to ensure manufacture and sale of "green" (eco-friendly) crackers that cause minimum noise and air pollution, and that they should be sold through licensed traders only.

A public awareness campaign is also being run on the FM radio stations and television channels to follow the order, he said.

The state-run CECB had banned the use of crackers in six cities - Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai, Durg, Raigarh and Korba - for two months from December 1 last year to January 31 this year, as part of its initiative to control air pollution, Savant said.