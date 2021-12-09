MARKET NEWS

CDS chopper crash: Lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh being shifted to Bengaluru, says his father

Asked about his son's condition, Colonel K P Singh said, "I can't say anything about that...I am not sure."

PTI
December 09, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Source: ANI

IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, is being shifted to Bengaluru from the Army hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu, his father said on Thursday.

The crash took place near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI over phone, Group Captain Varun Singh's father Colonel K P Singh (retired), who is a resident of Bhopal, said, “He is being shifted to Bengaluru. I have reached Wellington."

Asked about his son's condition, he said, "I can't say anything about that...I am not sure."

Lt Colonel Ishan R (retired), who lives next door to Col K P Singh's residence at Sun City on the Airport Road here, said he was hopeful that Group Captain Varun Singh will recover.

He said Col K P Singh and his wife Uma were in Mumbai at the place of their younger son Tanuj, who is Lt Commander in the Navy, when they got the unfortunate news on Wednesday.

“I spoke to Colonel K P Singh this morning. He said his son was a fighter and will come out victorious (from the tragedy)," he said.

He recalled that Group Captain Varun Singh had earlier survived a life-threatening emergency while flying a Tejas aircraft during a test sortie last year. For his bravery, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra this year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

Singh said in a statement in the Lok Sabha that all efforts were being made to save Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on life support at the military hospital in Wellington.
PTI
first published: Dec 9, 2021 02:12 pm

