App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 07, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI fines Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet for unfair business ways

The watchdog has directed the three airlines to "cease and desist" from anti-competitive practices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Competition Commission today imposed a total fine of more than Rs 54 crore on Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet for unfair business practices with respect to fixing fuel surcharge on cargo transport.

Besides, the watchdog has directed the three airlines to "cease and desist" from anti-competitive practices.

A fine of Rs 39.81 crore has been imposed on Jet Airways while the penalties on InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet are Rs 9.45 crore and Rs 5.10 crore, respectively, according to an official release.

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of no-frills IndiGo.

related news

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said penalties have been imposed on the airlines for "concerted action in fixing and revising Fuel Surcharge (FSC) - a component of freight charges".

The order has come on a complaint filed by Express Industry Council of India against the airlines alleging cartelisation.

According to the regulator, the airlines acted in a concerted manner in fixing and revising the FSC rates in violation of competition norms that prohibit anti-competitive agreements, including cartels.

"Considering the financial position of airlines at the relevant time and noting that FSC constitutes about 20-30 per cent of cargo revenue, penalty was imposed by the Commission at the rate of 3 per cent of their average relevant turnover of the last three financial years," the release said.

The final ruling has been passed pursuant to the directions issued by the erstwhile Competition Appellate Tribunal which had remanded the matter back while setting aside the CCI's original order, it added.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC