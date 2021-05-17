MARKET NEWS

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2021 | Final decision likely today; Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, state secretaries to meet

The Education Minister said he will consult State Education Secretaries In this meeting, and discuss the COVID-19 situation and its effect on education and the National Education Policy (NEP).

Moneycontrol News
May 17, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Representative image


The decision to conduct the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 is expected to be announced on May 17. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, students have been demanding the cancellation of exams.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter on May 16 and said that he will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on May 17, 2021, at 11 am. In this meeting, the education minister will discuss the COVID-19 situation and its effect on education and the National Education Policy (NEP).

The Education Ministery on April 14 postponed the CBSE Class 12 board exam while Class 10 board exams were cancelled. The  ministry had also said that for CBSE Class XII board exam, the situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021 by the board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of atleast 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams were scheduled to begin from May 4.

As per the Business Today report, advocate Mamta Sharma has filed a plea in the SC seeking directions to the Centre to cancel Class 12 CBSE board exams 2021 due to the surging COVID-19 cases.

The petition contended that the Class 12 results should be declared on the basis of an 'objective methodology' within a specified time frame.

The CBSE on May 14 had announced that it had not taken a decision yet on the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021.

"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a senior CBSE official said as per PTI.
TAGS: #CBSE Board Exam 2021 #Current Affairs #education #India #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
first published: May 17, 2021 12:29 pm

