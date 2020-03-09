App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBSE announces fresh board exam dates in riot-hit northeast Delhi: Class 12 papers to begin from Mar 31, Class 10 from Mar 21

"The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30," a senior board official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 9 announced schedule of classes 10 and 12 exams which were postponed in northeast Delhi in view of the recent violence.

"The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30," a senior board official said.

The CBSE had postponed exams in the area till February 29. However, the exams were conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards as the board officials opined that any further delay in conducting exams will affect the students prospects in undergraduate admissions.

Close
The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #CBSE #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.