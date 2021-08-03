CBSE 10th Result 2021 declared: CBSE class 10 results announced, check details at cbseresults.nic.in

Representational image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 10 results on August 3 at 12 noon, CBSE tweeted from it official twitter handle.

The board exams were cancelled in 2021 in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

The board would release the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 online on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students had reportedly registered for the Class 10 board examinations this year. Results for all such students would be released soon on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE class 10 results online

-Visit official website cbseresults.nic.in

-Click on the link for Secondary Class X Results 2021 on the homepage

-Enter the details and the captcha image

-Click submit to view your result online

-Students can download their CBSE 10th Mark Sheet from DigiLocker.