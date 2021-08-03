MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

CBSE 10th Result 2021 declared: CBSE class 10 results announced, check details at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2021 declared: The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 10 results on August 3 at 12 noon, CBSE tweeted from it official twitter handle.

The board exams were cancelled in 2021 in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

The board would release the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 online on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Over 18  lakh students had reportedly registered for the Class 10 board examinations this year. Results for all such students would be released soon on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE class 10 results online

-Visit official website cbseresults.nic.in

Close

Related stories

-Click on the link for Secondary Class X Results 2021 on the homepage

-Enter the details and the captcha image

-Click submit to view your result online

-Students can download their CBSE 10th Mark Sheet from DigiLocker.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CBSE #Current Affairs #India
first published: Aug 3, 2021 11:18 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.