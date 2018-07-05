CBIC launches GST 'Verify App'

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has developed a mobile app 'GST Verify' to protect interest of consumers. It is an android app to verify if the person collecting GST from the consumer is eligible to collect it or not, an official statement said today.

It also provides the details of the person/ company collecting GST, it said.

"Every time you shop/eat/buy check the bill if there is any GST amount mentioned, if yes verify through this app if she/he is genuinely registered person or not, thereby you save the amount shown as tax from the fraudster if he is cheating you," the statement said.

It further said that a Composition Tax Payer should not collect the tax from his consumer.

This app, developed by B Raghu Kiran joint commissioner GST Hyderabad, can be used all across the country, it added.